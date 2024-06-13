Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 220000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Macarthur Minerals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$9.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Macarthur Minerals

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

