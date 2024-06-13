MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:MNSBP)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

MainStreet Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 50.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MNSBP stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $23.20. 1,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

