ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s current price.

MAN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

MAN stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

