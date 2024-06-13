Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.50 ($4.11).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.58) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.95) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 315 ($4.01) to GBX 350 ($4.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 301.80 ($3.84) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The company has a market cap of £6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,439.52, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

