Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Marten Transport Stock Down 0.2 %

MRTN opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.76. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $249.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.77 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

MRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

