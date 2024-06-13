Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Marten Transport has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.
Marten Transport Stock Down 0.2 %
MRTN opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.76. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.
