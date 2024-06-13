Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,767 shares during the period. Mattel comprises 3.3% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $62,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Mattel by 833.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 1,788.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mattel

In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mattel Trading Down 1.5 %

Mattel stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.06. 2,831,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,937. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MAT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mattel

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.