Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.70

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 682264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Up 12.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $807.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
