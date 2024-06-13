ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ME Group International from GBX 158 ($2.01) to GBX 203 ($2.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ME Group International
ME Group International Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at ME Group International
In other news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £42,390 ($53,979.37). Corporate insiders own 37.33% of the company’s stock.
ME Group International Company Profile
ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ME Group International
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.