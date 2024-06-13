ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ME Group International from GBX 158 ($2.01) to GBX 203 ($2.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

MEGP stock opened at GBX 168 ($2.14) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £632.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,292.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.23. ME Group International has a 52 week low of GBX 116.70 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.80 ($2.34).

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £42,390 ($53,979.37). Corporate insiders own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

