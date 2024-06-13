Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Melcor Developments Price Performance

MRD opened at C$11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$359.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.47. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of C$10.65 and a 12 month high of C$12.32.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.75 million during the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Melcor Developments will post 2.2519084 EPS for the current year.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.