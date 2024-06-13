Melius Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Hold

Melius lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $510.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $600.97.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $459.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.43. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $206.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

