Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Up 4.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mereo BioPharma Group traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 407,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,379,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 177,030 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,676,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 634,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

