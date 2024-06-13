Michael Barman Purchases 25,000 Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Barman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00.

Michael Barman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Michael Barman purchased 5,000 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$12,100.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SLI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from C$9.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

