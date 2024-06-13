MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 999 shares.The stock last traded at $18.00 and had previously closed at $17.41.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 3.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
