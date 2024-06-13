MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.48

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.48 and last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 30483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

