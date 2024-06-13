MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,515.00 and last traded at $1,521.86. Approximately 718,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,897,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,603.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,793.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,430.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,043.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of -226.10 and a beta of 3.08.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total value of $1,884,869.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,869.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,869.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,671 shares of company stock worth $75,837,011. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.