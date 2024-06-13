Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) CAO Donald J. Spring Sells 1,197 Shares

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $26,334.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 44,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $467.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.78. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $122.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSBI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

View Our Latest Report on MSBI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,090 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,815,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.