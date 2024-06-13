Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Update

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Minerva Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MRVSY traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,762. Minerva has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

Minerva Company Profile

Minerva SA produces and sells fresh meat, livestock, and by-products in South America and internationally. The company is also involved in slaughtering, deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

