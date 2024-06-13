Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Purchases £299.80 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew King purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,499 ($19.09) per share, for a total transaction of £299.80 ($381.76).

Mondi Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,469.50 ($18.71) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,517.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,456.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mondi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,290.95 ($16.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,514.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNDI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($21.01) to GBX 1,700 ($21.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.65) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,601.25 ($20.39).

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

