Morguard Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Morguard Stock Performance

MRC stock opened at C$111.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18. Morguard has a 1 year low of C$100.05 and a 1 year high of C$122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$111.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$111.14.

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported C$12.06 EPS for the quarter. Morguard had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of C$281.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morguard will post 23.7076271 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in property ownership, development, and investment advisory services in Canada and the United States. It operates in four segments: Multi-Suite Residential, Retail, Office, and Hotel. The company offers real estate management and advisory services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

