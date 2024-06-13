M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $159.04 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB opened at $143.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.33 and a 200 day moving average of $140.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

