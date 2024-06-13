Mt Malcolm Mines NL (ASX:M2M) Insider Daniel Tuffin Acquires 750,000 Shares

Mt Malcolm Mines NL (ASX:M2M – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Tuffin bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($9,933.77).
Mt Malcolm Mines Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82.
About Mt Malcolm Mines
