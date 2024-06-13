Mt Malcolm Mines NL (ASX:M2M) Insider Daniel Tuffin Acquires 750,000 Shares

Mt Malcolm Mines NL (ASX:M2M – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Tuffin bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($9,933.77).

Mt Malcolm Mines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82.

About Mt Malcolm Mines

Mt Malcolm Mines NL operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Malcolm project with 151 tenements covering an area of 274 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mt Malcolm Mines NL was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Perth, Australia.

