Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 5% After Insider Selling

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.66. 1,372,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,945,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Specifically, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

Mullen Automotive ( NASDAQ:MULN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 241,190 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

