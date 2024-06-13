Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €457.00 ($491.40) and last traded at €460.50 ($495.16). 180,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €462.00 ($496.77).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €437.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

