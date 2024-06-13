NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Down 26.0 %

NYSE:NNVC opened at $2.45 on Monday. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.