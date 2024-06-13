National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.66. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $325,327,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $88,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

