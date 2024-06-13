National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a growth of 132.6% from the May 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Presto Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

National Presto Industries stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 33,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,901. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $536.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.55. National Presto Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.08.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.65 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,878,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,872,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 146,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 32,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

