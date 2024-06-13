nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 1,143 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49.
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 431 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $13,201.53.
- On Monday, April 8th, Jeanette Sellers sold 248 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $8,533.68.
nCino Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.34. 615,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.84, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $37.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 45.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in nCino by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 85.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
