nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 1,143 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 431 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $13,201.53.

On Monday, April 8th, Jeanette Sellers sold 248 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $8,533.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.34. 615,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.84, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 45.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in nCino by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 85.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

