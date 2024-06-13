Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

PL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.30.

Shares of PL stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $594.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 190,510 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 802,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 543,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

