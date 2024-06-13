Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

CFLT stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,908,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,599.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,908,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,626.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 632,636 shares of company stock valued at $18,176,366. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

