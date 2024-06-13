Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a growth of 436.7% from the May 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Neuronetics Stock Performance
Neuronetics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 50,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Neuronetics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 229.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,938 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,833,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on STIM. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neuronetics
About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neuronetics
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.