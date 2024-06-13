Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a growth of 436.7% from the May 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Neuronetics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 50,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neuronetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

In other news, Director Robert Cascella bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,400.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 229.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,938 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,833,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on STIM. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

