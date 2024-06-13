New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Position Raised by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $76.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,926. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.50. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

View Our Latest Report on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.