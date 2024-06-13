New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) versus Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Mynd.ai has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mynd.ai and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynd.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $100.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.53%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Mynd.ai.

64.6% of Mynd.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Mynd.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mynd.ai and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynd.ai $413.56 million 0.28 -$37.86 million N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group $4.04 billion 3.23 $177.34 million $1.86 41.30

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mynd.ai.

Profitability

This table compares Mynd.ai and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynd.ai N/A N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group 7.72% 8.11% 4.75%

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Mynd.ai on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mynd.ai

Mynd.ai, Inc. operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. The company's distribution network of approximately 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams worldwide enable to deliver the service to its customers. The company was formerly known as Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mynd.ai, Inc. in December 2023. Mynd.ai, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the Commonwealth countries, and the People's Republic of China. The company also provides non-academic tutoring courses; intelligent learning systems and devices to offer a digital learning experience for students; and overseas studies consulting services. In addition, it offers online education services through the Koolearn.com platform that provides comprehensive online education courses, including college educational services, such as college test preparation, overseas test preparation, and English language learning for college students and working professionals preparing for standardized tests or seeking to enhance their English language proficiency; and educational content packages to schools and institutional customers, including universities, public libraries, telecom operators, and online video streaming providers. Further, the company develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation. In addition, it offers educational programs, services, and products to students through schools; learning centers; and bookstores, as well as through its online learning platforms. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

