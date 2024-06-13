New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Up 3.9%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.20. 3,487,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 29,314,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 317.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,628,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 6,213,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 53,275 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,574,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,545 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

