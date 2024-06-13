NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.24 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.37.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.