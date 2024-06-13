NFT (NFT) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010357 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,692.66 or 0.99979917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012371 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005527 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00090644 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.