Nick Daddario Sells 600 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $84,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Nick Daddario sold 7,278 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,011,059.76.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07.

NYSE GDDY opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $142.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 365.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

