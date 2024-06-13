Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 0.9%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 14,327,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 89,916,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKLA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Nikola alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NKLA

Nikola Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $669.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.11.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nikola news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,243,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,222.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 45.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 30.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nikola by 83.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,164,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 530,766 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Nikola by 30.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nikola by 14.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.