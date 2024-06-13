NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.48. 10,846,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 56,578,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

NIO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in NIO by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after buying an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,361,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO



NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.



