Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 300,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 165,333 shares.The stock last traded at $10.24 and had previously closed at $10.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.64 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Noah by 19.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 234,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Noah by 84.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Noah by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Noah by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

