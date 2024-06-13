NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) & Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Financial Analysis

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) and Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Royalty Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -80.76% -304.39% -81.20% Royalty Pharma 35.70% 22.94% 13.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Royalty Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $14.73 million 0.21 -$9.64 million ($109.09) -0.03 Royalty Pharma $2.24 billion 7.26 $1.13 billion $1.34 20.30

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Royalty Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royalty Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.3% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Royalty Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Royalty Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Royalty Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Royalty Pharma 0 1 4 0 2.80

Royalty Pharma has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.09%. Given Royalty Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Royalty Pharma is more favorable than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Pharma has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royalty Pharma beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands. The company also provides dermatological solutions to address skincare concerns comprising keratosis pilaris, rosacea and eczema, anti-aging, hyperhidrosis, excessive hair, and acne under the DERMAdoctor brand. It sells its products through traditional and digital beauty retailers and distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio consists of royalties on approximately 35 commercial products and 14 development-stage product candidates that address various therapeutic areas, such as rare disease, cancer, neuroscience, immunology, respiratory, infectious disease, hematology, and diabetes. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

