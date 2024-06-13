NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.36

Shares of NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 99 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

NSK Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

NSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.