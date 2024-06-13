NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.36

Shares of NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 99 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.
NSK Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.
NSK Company Profile
NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.
