Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,967. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $8.87.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
