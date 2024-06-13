Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Position Increased by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund accounts for about 7.0% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Granby Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.53. 26,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,762. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

