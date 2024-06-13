Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE NXN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,830. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

