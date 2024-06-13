Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.00. 524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,092. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

