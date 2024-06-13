Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BXMX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BXMX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,676. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

