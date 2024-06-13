Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 3,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,450. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.