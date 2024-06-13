NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Down to $282.99

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $282.99, but opened at $272.05. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $276.42, with a volume of 113,788 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.59 and a 200-day moving average of $238.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

