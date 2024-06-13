Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

OCSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

OCSL stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 164.18%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

