Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $62.23 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $803.19 million and $62.23 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.42 or 0.05194090 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00046440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.12973642 USD and is up 6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $99,313,812.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.